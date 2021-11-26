CN’s main link to Port of Vancouver remains closed

CN’s main link to the Port of Vancouver remained closed as of late Thursday nearly two weeks after devastating flooding and landslides shut it down, the Canadian railway said.

CN (NYSE: CNI) had expected to resume limited service on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor on Wednesday. However, it now will remain out of service “until all work is completed” due to new weather-related issues, CN said.

The railway resumed service between Prince George and Vancouver on Thursday. But the continued shutdown of the Kamloops corridor will slow the resumption of normal operations at the port.

Congestion at the Port of Vancouver remained high as of Friday morning. Forty-three vessels were waiting to dock, including eight container ships.

Canadian Pacific began limited service between Vancouver and Kamloops on Wednesday.

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak

Read more