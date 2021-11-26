  • ITVI.USA
    12,852.430
    -2,866.880
    -18.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.393
    0.113
    3.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.380
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,829.790
    -2,880.510
    -18.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,852.430
    -2,866.880
    -18.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.393
    0.113
    3.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.380
    -0.050
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,829.790
    -2,880.510
    -18.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
American ShipperCanadaContainerMaritimeNewsRail

CN’s main link to Port of Vancouver remains closed

Railway’s planned reopening of Vancouver-Kamloops corridor hits setback due to weather issues

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Friday, November 26, 2021
1 minute read
A CN train at the Port of Vancouver
CN had hoped to resume service between Vancouver and Kamloops on Wednesday. (Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

CN’s main link to the Port of Vancouver remained closed as of late Thursday nearly two weeks after devastating flooding and landslides shut it down, the Canadian railway said.

CN (NYSE: CNI) had expected to resume limited service on the Vancouver-Kamloops corridor on Wednesday. However, it now will remain out of service “until all work is completed” due to new weather-related issues, CN said. 

The railway resumed service between Prince George and Vancouver on Thursday. But the continued shutdown of the Kamloops corridor will slow the resumption of normal operations at the port. 

Congestion at the Port of Vancouver remained high as of Friday morning. Forty-three vessels were waiting to dock, including eight container ships. 

Canadian Pacific began limited service between Vancouver and Kamloops on Wednesday.

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak

Read more

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Friday, November 26, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.