Flooding continues along I-29 in Upper Midwest

Recent heavy rain and rapid snow melt have caused flooding along the Red River of the North in the Upper Midwest.

It’s been an issue for a week and a half, with sections of several state and U.S. highways still closed in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota, according to state transportation officials. This includes North Dakota Route 18 at the port of entry into Canada. Truckers will have to use alternate routes to Manitoba. Route 18 is also closed in other locations. Other closures in North Dakota include parts of state Highways 5 and 54.

In Minnesota, parts of state Routes 1, 92, 175, 220 and 317 have been shut down due to flooding, as well as sections of U.S. Highways 2B and 75.

Check out the work being done to fight the floodwaters on I-29 by our Grand Forks crew! They have been out installing water barriers at mile 166, just south of the Warsaw/Minto exit to keep traffic safe, and moving. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/K9jfjHT75P — NDDOT (@NorthDakotaDOT) May 2, 2022

Several places on the Red River and its tributaries have been at major flood stage for at least a week. The National Weather Service is forecasting the Red River to reach a record-tying flood stage of 46 feet at Grand Forks on Wednesday.

Other places at major flood stage, from north to south, include Pembina (at the Canadian border), Drayton and Oslo.

Spots along the James, Pembina and Sheyenne rivers are also at major flood stage.

Despite dry weather the next few days, these waterways may keep rising in some areas, with rain possibly returning this weekend.

Major lanes of concern

Interstate 29 from Fargo, North Dakota, to the U.S.-Canada border.

Interstate 94 from Valley City, North Dakota, to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

U.S. Highway 2 from Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Bemidji, Minnesota.

