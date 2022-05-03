  • ITVI.USA
    12,733.780
    42.000
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.872
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.740
    -0.180
    -2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,775.440
    38.040
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.670
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.680
    -0.140
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.750
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.190
    -0.040
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.030
    -0.060
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    121.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,733.780
    42.000
    0.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.872
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.740
    -0.180
    -2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,775.440
    38.040
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.670
    -0.180
    -6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.680
    -0.140
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.750
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.190
    -0.040
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.030
    -0.060
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.840
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    121.000
    1.000
    0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flooding continues along I-29 in Upper Midwest

Road closures from North Dakota, Minnesota to Canadian border

Photo of Nick Austin Nick Austin Follow on Twitter Tuesday, May 3, 2022
1 minute read
Barricade blocking flooded road.
(Photo: Shutterstock)

Recent heavy rain and rapid snow melt have caused flooding along the Red River of the North in the Upper Midwest.

It’s been an issue for a week and a half, with sections of several state and U.S. highways still closed in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota, according to state transportation officials. This includes North Dakota Route 18 at the port of entry into Canada. Truckers will have to use alternate routes to Manitoba. Route 18 is also closed in other locations. Other closures in North Dakota include parts of state Highways 5 and 54.

In Minnesota, parts of state Routes 1, 92, 175, 220 and 317 have been shut down due to flooding, as well as sections of U.S. Highways 2B and 75.

Several places on the Red River and its tributaries have been at major flood stage for at least a week. The National Weather Service is forecasting the Red River to reach a record-tying flood stage of 46 feet at Grand Forks on Wednesday.

Other places at major flood stage, from north to south, include Pembina (at the Canadian border), Drayton and Oslo.

Spots along the James, Pembina and Sheyenne rivers are also at major flood stage.

Despite dry weather the next few days, these waterways may keep rising in some areas, with rain possibly returning this weekend.

Major lanes of concern

  • Interstate 29 from Fargo, North Dakota, to the U.S.-Canada border.
  • Interstate 94 from Valley City, North Dakota, to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
  • U.S. Highway 2 from Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Bemidji, Minnesota.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Pilot’s near-death experience spawns weather app for truckers

Trucker named Highway Angel for rescuing family after rollover

Weather tales from the road: Trucker’s storm encounters no joke

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Nick Austin Nick Austin Follow on Twitter Tuesday, May 3, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin

Nick Austin

Nick is a meteorologist with 20 years of forecasting and broadcasting experience. He was nominated for a Midsouth Emmy for his coverage during a 2008 western Tennessee tornado outbreak. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Tech. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.