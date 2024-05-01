Watch Now


Florida carrier shuts down OTR and dedicated fleets, lays off 57 drivers

Raven Transport is laying off 83 total employees in Jacksonville

Raven Transport was founded in 1985 and has 340 power units and 352 drivers. (Photo: Raven Transport)

Jacksonville, Florida-based Raven Transport Holding Inc. said it is shutting down its over-the-road (OTR) and dedicated fleets, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing on Wednesday.

The closure of the two fleets will result in 83 laid-off employees, including 57 truck drivers, from Raven’s facility at 7150 Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

Officials for Raven Transport did not provide a reason for shutting down the OTR and dedicated fleets, but said the closure is permanent. Raven Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

“All employee separations in connection with this action are expected to occur within a 


14-day period beginning on June 30,” the company said.

Raven Transport was founded in 1985. The company has 340 power units and 352 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

