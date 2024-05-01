Florida carrier shuts down OTR and dedicated fleets, lays off 57 drivers

Jacksonville, Florida-based Raven Transport Holding Inc. said it is shutting down its over-the-road (OTR) and dedicated fleets, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing on Wednesday.

The closure of the two fleets will result in 83 laid-off employees, including 57 truck drivers, from Raven’s facility at 7150 Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

Officials for Raven Transport did not provide a reason for shutting down the OTR and dedicated fleets, but said the closure is permanent. Raven Transport did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

“All employee separations in connection with this action are expected to occur within a