FMC fines MSC millions for Shipping Act violations

The Federal Maritime Commission said it has fined Mediterranean Shipping Company $22.67 million for three types of Shipping Act violations.

The decision followed an enforcement proceeding for three types of Shipping Act violations by the Swiss-based carrier. The Commission’s Bureau of Enforcement, Investigations, and Compliance (BEIC), through its Offices of Investigation and Enforcement, investigated and prosecuted.

The Shipping Act of 1984 requires ocean carriers to file agreements with the FMC covering rate discussions and service contracts, and bars unfair practices such as excessive rebates or discriminatory rates.

Published estimates peg privately-held MSC’s revenue at $38.4 billion in 2025.