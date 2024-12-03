FMCSA looks to ease regulations for jet fuel haulers

WASHINGTON — Truck drivers and aviation companies could both see cost savings benefits from a new CDL exemption proposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The proposed exemption, posted on Tuesday, would amend FMCSA safety regulations to allow states to waive the hazardous materials (HM) endorsement requirement for Class A CDL holders who haul no more than 1,000 gallons of aviation-grade jet fuel for agricultural aircraft operations.

FMCSA’s proposal was initiated by an application submitted by the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA), which pointed out that the agency already waives the CDL hazmat endorsement requirement for drivers hauling diesel fuel.

When FMCSA granted NAAA’s application in December 2022 as a prerequisite to starting the formal rulemaking process for the exemption, the agency noted that both diesel and jet fuels “are similar enough in chemical characteristics” to consider extending the exception to hauling jet fuel.



