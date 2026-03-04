FMCSA purges dozens of ELDs amid compliance crackdown

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed more than two dozen electronic logging devices from its list of registered products since the start of 2026, intensifying federal scrutiny of non-compliant hours-of-service technology used by trucking companies.

The agency revoked 14 devices on Wednesday and nine more on Feb. 12, adding to earlier removals this year as regulators continue a campaign to eliminate devices that fail to meet federal technical standards.

Electronic logging devices automatically record drivers’ hours of service and are required for most interstate commercial truck drivers. FMCSA officials said the revoked devices failed to meet minimum requirements governing ELD performance and compliance.

“Meeting federal requirements isn’t optional,” FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said in a news release. “If a device falls short, it will be removed. We enforce the standard fairly and firmly because safety depends on it.”