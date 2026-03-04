FMCSA purges dozens of ELDs amid compliance crackdown

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed more than two dozen electronic logging devices from its list of registered products since the start of 2026, intensifying federal scrutiny of non-compliant hours-of-service technology used by trucking companies.
The agency revoked 14 devices on Wednesday and nine more on Feb. 12, adding to earlier removals this year as regulators continue a campaign to eliminate devices that fail to meet federal technical standards.
Electronic logging devices automatically record drivers’ hours of service and are required for most interstate commercial truck drivers. FMCSA officials said the revoked devices failed to meet minimum requirements governing ELD performance and compliance.
“Meeting federal requirements isn’t optional,” FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs said in a news release. “If a device falls short, it will be removed. We enforce the standard fairly and firmly because safety depends on it.”
23 devices removed in February and March
The February action targeted nine devices from several providers, including:
- Global Telecommunication Services’ GTS ELD
- UTRUCKIN INC’s UTRUCKIN
- ELD365 ELOG
- IRONMAN ELD
- FACTOR ELD
- Multiple versions of AirELD devices from Aireld Technologies.
Less than three weeks later, FMCSA removed 14 additional devices, many tied to provider Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC, including:
- Patriot ELD (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- ClearPath ELD (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- SimpleX 2 Go (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- LB Technologies FleetTrack ELD (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- HCSS Pro (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- ELDX Pro (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- AllwaysTrack ELD (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- Gorilla Safety Express (f/k/a Webfleet-Android and PT30)
- Command Alkon Powered (Gorilla Fleet Safety LLC)
- Devices from Club ELD, DENDRA Inc., and Egreen ELD were also revoked in the March action.
Crackdown follows surge in revocations
The latest actions come after a sharp increase in ELD removals over the past year.
FMCSA revoked 38 devices in 2025, an increase of more than 80% compared with 2024, as the agency ramped up oversight of vendors and tightened its vetting process for logging technology.
Safety regulators have warned that poorly designed or non-compliant ELDs can allow falsified hours-of-service records, potentially enabling drivers to exceed federally mandated driving limits.
FMCSA said revoked devices can be reinstated if vendors correct identified deficiencies and bring their products back into compliance with federal standards.
Carriers given 60 days to replace devices
Motor carriers using the revoked devices have 60 days to replace them with compliant ELDs from the agency’s official registered device list.
Until the deadline, regulators are encouraged not to cite drivers for failing to use a registered ELD as long as they maintain hours-of-service records through paper logs or compliant logging software, according to FMCSA guidance.
After the deadline, however, drivers still using revoked devices could be placed out of service during roadside inspections for operating without a compliant ELD.