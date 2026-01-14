FMCSA keeps pressure on non-compliant ELD vendors

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is maintaining into 2026 its rigorous pace of removing hardware from its list of approved electronic logging devices after a surge in revocations in 2025.

The agency removed four more ELDs on Tuesday after revoking 38 devices in 2025, an increase of over 80% compared with 2024.

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service – plain and simple,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs in a press release announcing the latest cancellations. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

The latest four ELD removals (see table below) were placed on the agency’s Revoked Devices list due to the companies’ failure to meet minimum federal requirements. Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the latest revoked ELDs.