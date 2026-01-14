FMCSA keeps pressure on non-compliant ELD vendors

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is maintaining into 2026 its rigorous pace of removing hardware from its list of approved electronic logging devices after a surge in revocations in 2025.
The agency removed four more ELDs on Tuesday after revoking 38 devices in 2025, an increase of over 80% compared with 2024.
“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service – plain and simple,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs in a press release announcing the latest cancellations. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”
The latest four ELD removals (see table below) were placed on the agency’s Revoked Devices list due to the companies’ failure to meet minimum federal requirements. Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the latest revoked ELDs.
Motor carriers using the revoked ELDs must take the following steps, according to FMCSA:
- Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
- Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 15.
Carriers using the devices after March 15 will be considered operating without an ELD and risk being placed out of service.
As part of a truck crash report issued in 2024, the National Transportation Safety Board warned FMCSA to tighten ELD requirements to prevent trucking companies and their drivers from creating fake driver hours-of-service logs.
FMCSA announced in December that it had strengthened its vetting process to help eliminate non-compliant equipment.
