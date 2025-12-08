Revoked ELDs up 62% so far in 2025

WASHINGTON — An effort to clear out illegal and substandard electronic logging devices from the government’s list of approved devices is up 62% so far over last year’s pace, according to federal data.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Monday announced the revocation of three ELD devices from Pioneer Safety Solutions LLC, Black Bear ELD, and Rollingtrans, bringing the total number of ELD revocations in 2024 to 34, which compares with 21 devices revoked in 2024.

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service – plain and simple,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, in a press statement announcing the latest cancellations. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

ELDs revoked on December 8. Source: FMCSA

The latest revocations come a week after FMCSA announced it was overhauling its ELD vetting process to help eliminate non-compliant equipment, which is used to record truck drivers’ hours-of-service (HOS).