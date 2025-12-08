Revoked ELDs up 62% so far in 2025

WASHINGTON — An effort to clear out illegal and substandard electronic logging devices from the government’s list of approved devices is up 62% so far over last year’s pace, according to federal data.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Monday announced the revocation of three ELD devices from Pioneer Safety Solutions LLC, Black Bear ELD, and Rollingtrans, bringing the total number of ELD revocations in 2024 to 34, which compares with 21 devices revoked in 2024.
“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service – plain and simple,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs, in a press statement announcing the latest cancellations. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”
The latest revocations come a week after FMCSA announced it was overhauling its ELD vetting process to help eliminate non-compliant equipment, which is used to record truck drivers’ hours-of-service (HOS).
Loopholes in the previous system, according to the agency, made it easier to register sub-standard devices or re-register those that had been revoked, which has led to repeated revocations and “costly, inconvenient replacements” for motor carriers, the agency noted.
Carriers have up to 60 days to replace revoked ELDs, and in the meantime must revert to paper logs or logging software to record HOS data.
For the three devices announced on Monday, carriers using them must replace them with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before February 7, 2026. Until that time, FMCSA is encouraging safety officials not to cite drivers using the revoked ELDs, but to instead request the driver’s paper logs or logging software.
“Beginning February 7, 2026, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked devices … will be considered as operating without an ELD,” FMCSA stated. “Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after February 7 should … place the driver out of service.
FMCSA reinstates ELDs if the company can correct the device’s deficiencies, but reinstatements are not common.
Related articles:
- Inside DOT’s ELD approval overhaul
- House panel debates ELD certification
- Trucking groups clash over recording driver work hours