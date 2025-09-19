FMCSA Revokes ROBINHOOD ELD, The Price Value Dilemma

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed ROBINHOOD ELD from its list of registered electronic logging devices on Thursday, effective immediately, due to the company’s failure to meet minimum requirements established in 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Motor carriers using the ROBINHOOD ELD (Model R-HOOD ELD, Identifier: RHD481) have until November 18 to replace the revoked device with a compliant ELD from the registered devices list. Until then, affected fleets must revert to paper logs or logging software to record hours-of-service data.

The revocation is the latest example of how choosing the wrong ELD can create costly headaches for fleets that fail to vet their technology vendors thoroughly.

Unlike European Union systems, which require third-party certification, U.S. ELD providers self-certify that their devices meet the FMCSA’s technical specifications. This process allows ELD manufacturers to register their devices on FMCSA’s approved list simply by attesting that their products comply with the extensive requirements outlined in the federal regulations.