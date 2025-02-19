For Nikola, the writing was on the wall

On Wednesday, Nikola Corp. — once a darling of the electric vehicle industry — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

This move signaled the culmination of a tumultuous journey from a company valued at $26 billion in 2020 to one now seeking to liquidate assets and restructure operations. Its bankruptcy filing paints a stark picture of Nikola’s financial woes, with assets estimated between $500 million and $1 billion against liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion.

As the company pursues an auction and sale process for its assets (pending court approval), the outcome remains uncertain for stakeholders and the broader zero-emissions transportation sector.

The bigger they are …

Nikola’s inception in 2014 marked an ambitious entry into the nascent field of hydrogen-powered trucks. The company quickly garnered attention for its bold claims of revolutionizing the trucking industry with zero-emissions technology.

By June 2020, Nikola had reached its zenith, going public through a merger with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. This move catapulted Nikola’s market valuation to a staggering $26 billion, surpassing even that of established automakers. The fervor surrounding Nikola’s potential disruption of the transportation sector led to a peak share price of $79.73 on June 6, 2020.

However, the exuberance surrounding Nikola belied a series of red flags that would ultimately presage its downfall.

In 2022, Nikola founder Trevor Milton was convicted on three federal counts of fraud. Milton’s deceptive claims about Nikola’s technological capabilities — most notably the nonfunctional Nikola One truck — significantly eroded investor confidence.





The legal repercussions of Milton’s actions not only tarnished Nikola’s reputation but resulted in costly penalties, including a $125 million fine imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2021.

Nikola’s operational challenges compounded these financial difficulties. The acquisition and liquidation of Romeo Power in 2022 and 2023, respectively, highlighted the company’s struggles with battery supply chain management.

This issue came to a head in June 2023 when Nikola began experiencing battery fires in its trucks, necessitating a recall of 209 battery-electric vehicles. The recall incurred a substantial financial burden, with $61.8 million set aside for battery replacements.

These setbacks, coupled with high borrowing costs and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market, created a perfect storm of financial pressure for Nikola.

… the harder they fall

The company’s recent financial filings reveal a litany of concerns that foreshadowed its impending bankruptcy.

Nikola’s earnings from Q3 2024 disclosed alarming net losses of $481.2 million for the first nine months of 2024. This figure, when contextualized within the broader pattern of the company’s financial performance, indicated a systemic inability to achieve profitability with its remaining runway.

Perhaps most telling was the stark admission in Nikola’s SEC filings regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company’s liquidity crisis became increasingly apparent as CFO Thomas Okray warned investors that Nikola only had sufficient cash to fund operations into, but not through, the first quarter of 2025. This prognosis was further supported by the reported cash reserves of a mere $198.3 million at the close of September 2024, a figure woefully inadequate given the company’s annual cash burn rate of approximately $500 million.





The closing act for Nikola was characterized by increasingly desperate measures to secure capital.

The company resorted to selling assets, including its Phoenix headquarters, in a bid to stay afloat. Nikola’s stock price, which had once soared to lofty heights, plummeted below $1 on multiple occasions, triggering concerns about potential delisting. The market’s reaction to Nikola’s continuous stream of negative news, including vehicle returns and recalls, further depressed investor sentiment and the company’s ability to raise much-needed capital.

Nikola’s descent into Chapter 11 bankruptcy can be attributed to a confluence of factors: unparalleled operational challenges, persistent financial losses, legal ramifications stemming from fraudulent activities of its founder, and broader market pressures within the highly competitive electric vehicle industry.

The company’s arc from a celebrated disruptor to a cautionary tale underscores the importance of transparency and strict financial management in the ever-changing automotive sector.