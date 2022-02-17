Former Obama official Kundra named COO at project44

Vivek Kundra has joined supply chain visibility provider project44 as chief operating officer, the company announced Thursday.

Kundra will be tasked to drive overall operational execution and help scale the company through rapid growth.

“Vivek has a demonstrated track record of leading complex organizations in periods of rapid growth and delivering results,” Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44, said in a news release. ​“With his leadership and focus on scaling companies, Vivek’s expertise will be pivotal.”

Kundra has more than 20 years of experience building teams and scaling organizations, having served as COO at Sprinklr and as executive vice president of Salesforce. He was the first chief information officer of the United States, appointed by President Obama.

As CIO, Kundra managed more than $80 billion in technology investments at one of the world’s largest information technology organizations, and he worked closely with Congress and Fortune 500 CEOs to help drive the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Kundra was instrumental in scaling and leading Sprinklr to its IPO. Under his leadership, Sprinklr successfully grew its revenue and headcount and developed a strong operational cadence to prepare for life as a public company.

“The world’s economic engine relies on the $9 trillion global logistics and supply chain industry to be resilient, but the current crisis has shown us that the system needs real-time visibility and agility to be more adaptive,” Kundra said in the release. ​“Project44 enables customers to not only see but also respond to end-to-end supply chain exceptions by leveraging a global network of real-time transportation data and patented machine learning models providing predictive insights.”

