Former Polar Air Cargo COO sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former high-ranking executive at Polar Air Cargo was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison for participating in a scheme to defraud the company of nearly $33 million in revenue over more than a decade, the Department of Justice announced.

Lars Winkelbauer, who was chief operating officer for three years until July 2021 and held various leadership roles at DHL and Polar Air Cargo over a 16-year period, was the biggest fish for prosecutors in a conspiracy that involved nine people. He was arrested in Thailand and extradited to the United States.

“Lars Winkelbauer abused his high-level position at Polar for over a decade, extracting millions of dollars in kickbacks for himself and causing tens of millions of dollars of harm to the company. The substantial sentence imposed today sends an important message: corporate corruption doesn’t pay,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement.

Winkelbauer, 48, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. In addition to the prison term, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release, ordered to forfeit $6.7 million and make restitution to Polar Air Cargo for $32.9 million.



