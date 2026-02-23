Forward Air says strategic review nearing conclusion

Forward Air announced it is “nearing the conclusion” of a strategic review. The comments were made on a call discussing fourth-quarter results on Monday after the market closed.

The company announced early last year it would undergo a review of its entire business and may sell part or all of the enterprise. The decision was made as pressure from investors mounted following a contested merger with Omni Logistics.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported a $28.3 million net loss (“attributable to Forward Air”), or 91 cents per share, for the fourth quarter. Consolidated revenue of $631 million was down nearly $2 million year over year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $77 million was 6% higher y/y in the period, with full-year EBITDA stepping $4 million lower y/y to $307 million.