FOSC chat: Transfix uses intuitive software to match shippers, trucking companies
Transfix connects shippers to more than 28,000 carriers using freight-matching technology
This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Transfix’s digital freight marketplace matches shippers, carriers
DETAILS: Transfix helps shippers and carriers optimize their freight networks.
SPEAKER: Jonathan Salama, chief technology officer and co-founder of Transfix
BIO: Prior to launching Transfix, Salama was an early addition to the core engineering team at Gilt Groupe, where he oversaw a team of engineers and personally built the backend architecture, which powered the company’s software solutions. He also held the position of lead software engineer at Cherry, an on-demand car wash startup that was later acquired by Lyft.
KEY QUOTES FROM JONATHAN SALAMA:
“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of shippers searching for different solutions.”
“It’s always a challenge to predict the future for three months to six months.”
“It’s a very exciting time to be involved in the supply chain.”
Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22
The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.
*limited term pricing available.