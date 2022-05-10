  • ITVI.USA
FOSC chat: Transfix uses intuitive software to match shippers, trucking companies

Transfix connects shippers to more than 28,000 carriers using freight-matching technology

Photo of Clarissa Hawes Clarissa Hawes Follow on Twitter Tuesday, May 10, 2022
1 minute read
FreightWaves’ Kevin Hill chats with Transfix CTO Jonathan Salama. (Photo: Clarissa Hawes/FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC:  Transfix’s digital freight marketplace matches shippers, carriers 

DETAILS: Transfix helps shippers and carriers optimize their freight networks.

SPEAKER: Jonathan Salama, chief technology officer and co-founder of Transfix 

BIO: Prior to launching Transfix, Salama was an early addition to the core engineering team at Gilt Groupe, where he oversaw a team of engineers and personally built the backend architecture, which powered the company’s software solutions. He also held the position of lead software engineer at Cherry, an on-demand car wash startup that was later acquired by Lyft. 

KEY QUOTES FROM JONATHAN SALAMA: 

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of shippers searching for different solutions.”

“It’s always a challenge to predict the future for three months to six months.”

“It’s a very exciting time to be involved in the supply chain.” 

Photo of Clarissa Hawes

Clarissa Hawes

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 14 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to chawes@freightwaves.com.