FOSC chat: Transfix uses intuitive software to match shippers, trucking companies

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Transfix’s digital freight marketplace matches shippers, carriers

DETAILS: Transfix helps shippers and carriers optimize their freight networks.

SPEAKER: Jonathan Salama, chief technology officer and co-founder of Transfix

BIO: Prior to launching Transfix, Salama was an early addition to the core engineering team at Gilt Groupe, where he oversaw a team of engineers and personally built the backend architecture, which powered the company’s software solutions. He also held the position of lead software engineer at Cherry, an on-demand car wash startup that was later acquired by Lyft.

KEY QUOTES FROM JONATHAN SALAMA:

“Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of shippers searching for different solutions.”

“It’s always a challenge to predict the future for three months to six months.”

“It’s a very exciting time to be involved in the supply chain.”