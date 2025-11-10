Freight tech VC-backed Zuum files for chapter 11 protection

The growing list of bankruptcies in trucking has caught up a significant new participant from the freight tech part of the business: Zuum .

The startup that has been operating since 2021 filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Federal Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California Thursday. Zuum is based in Irvine, California.

Zuum’s bankruptcy petition with the court listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and liabilities of the same amount.