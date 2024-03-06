Freight volumes build at the Port of Savannah

On Monday, Georgia Ports released February container volume numbers for the Port of Savannah: total throughput of 451,670 twenty-foot equivalent units, good for 14.4% year-over-year growth. Loaded imports totaling 219,000 TEUs were up 19% year over year, and loaded exports of 121,930 TEUs were 10% above February 2023.

To put the overall volume numbers into context, total throughput was higher than any month in 2023 or 2019; only the pandemic boom times saw higher numbers of containers flow through Savannah. February is typically one of the softest months of the year, and 2024’s February was stronger than the summer and fall peaks last year. Those trends point to growing momentum at the U.S.’s fourth-largest container port — momentum that should continue through March, according to container bookings data available in FreightWaves SONAR.



