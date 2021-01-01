Freightonomics top 10 of 2020

The best of Freightonomics from Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland

It was a topsy-turvy year for freight, with the COVID-19 pandemic ushering in an explosive growth in e-commerce.

The guys rank their favorite Freightonomics episodes from a year when anything went in the freight market.

How long will the bull run: Live from the FreightWaves Carrier Summit, Strickland and Smith talk about the booming freight market in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the trenches: Hear from Smith’s cousin with a trucker’s point of view about how COVID is affecting owner-operators in their day to day work.

Prime days ahead: Colorado State Professor Zac Rogers talks about e-commerce growth and what this holiday buying season looks like.

Planes, Trains, Ships, etc: Mike Baudendistel explains how each mode of transportation is being affected by the unexpected freight demand caused by the pandemic.

Vaccine logistics: CEO of Powerfleet Chris Wolfe joins the show to talk about how the vaccine will be distributed across the U.S. and the importance of shipping partnerships in distribution.

Imports go BOOM: Hear from maritime expert Henry Byers about the near- and long-term impacts to the domestic freight market resulting from the record-breaking influx of shipments from Asia.

Today’s actions, tomorrow’s effects: Smith and Strickland discuss what to make of the recent recovery in volumes and what is happening today that may affect capacity later in the year.

Navigating a slow freight economy: Smith takes the reins on this macro edition of Freightonomics, chatting with a diverse panel of guests about ways to optimize performance across business areas in a sluggish freight economy.

Bottlenecks on the high seas: The guys discuss the bottlenecks that continue to plague the maritime shipping industry, while breaking down the latest retail and industrial numbers.

Divided we ship: There is little doubt that the next few months will be busy for domestic transportation, but will increasing COVID cases and the looming changes of policy from the president-elect have any impact?

You can find all the Freightonomics episodes from 2020 here.

