FreightWaves Acquires PostalMag.com to Bolster U.S. Postal and Parcel Industry Coverage

Chattanooga, TN – April 22, 2025 – FreightWaves, the leading provider of data, analytics, and news for the global logistics industry, completed its acquisition of PostalMag.com, a premier source for U.S. postal and parcel news. This acquisition enhances FreightWaves’ mission to deliver unparalleled insights across all aspects of the transportation and logistics ecosystem.

PostalMag.com is a trusted platform for professionals, businesses, and stakeholders seeking authoritative reporting on the U.S. Postal Service, parcel delivery trends, logistics innovations, and regulatory updates. Its established readership and reputation for actionable content make it a natural fit for FreightWaves’ growing portfolio of industry-leading media brands.

“We’re thrilled to bring PostalMag.com into the FreightWaves family,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves. “The postal and parcel sector is a critical component of the global supply chain, facing rapid transformation driven by technology, consumer expectations, and market dynamics. PostalMag.com’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver high-value news and analysis to this vital industry.”

PostalMag.com will continue to operate as a standalone brand under FreightWaves, preserving its editorial independence while leveraging FreightWaves’ advanced data tools, technology, and industry reach. Readers can look forward to enriched content, including deeper market insights, exclusive reports, and enhanced digital experiences, all tailored to the evolving needs of the postal and logistics community.



