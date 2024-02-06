FreightWaves and e2open partner to empower shippers with real-time rate visibility

FreightWaves and e2open are pleased to announce a strategic partnership for mutual customers — a collaboration that will integrate FreightWaves’ industry-leading TRAC spot rate and contract rate data directly into e2open’s Transportation Management System (TMS).

With FreightWaves SONAR data integrated and available within the transportation planning features of e2open’s TMS, shippers will be able to reference the most up-to-date rate data in the industry as they make short-term and long-term planning decisions.

“We’re excited to make our market-leading SONAR data available to e2open’s customers in the system they use every day — their TMS,” said FreightWaves CFO/COO Spencer Piland. “E2open’s focused commitment to collaborative supply chain management aligns perfectly with SONAR’s mission to empower informed decisions. With the freshest, highest-frequency data available in the e2open TMS, mutual customers will be able to plan and react quickly to market volatility, driving positive impacts on their business.”

“Data-driven decisions are key for today’s supply chains, and part of being data-driven requires having contextual information at your fingertips. With SONAR incorporated into the e2open TMS, customers can leverage another layer of actionable intelligence, allowing them to have the proper context to optimize their day-to-day execution,” said Matthew Anderson, e2open’s VP, Specialty Products Business Unit.

Key benefits of the integration include:

● Real-time rate visibility: Shippers can view current spot and contract rates for specific lanes and modes, enabling informed negotiation and cost optimization.

● Data-driven carrier selection: Users can identify carriers with the most competitive rates based on FreightWaves SONAR’s market-leading data.

● Streamlined workflows: Seamless integration within e2open’s Transportation Management System eliminates the need to reference SONAR outside of the TMS and simplifies rate analysis.





This partnership marks a significant advancement in the quest for greater transparency and efficiency in the freight industry. With FreightWaves SONAR’s market-leading data at their fingertips, e2open TMS users are positioned to further optimize their transportation spend and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.

About FreightWaves SONAR:

FreightWaves SONAR is the leading provider of near real-time freight market intelligence for trucking, rail, ocean and air. SONAR empowers logistics professionals within insightful data and analytics to make better-informed transportation decisions. Learn more at sonar.freightwaves.com.

About e2open:

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as One™. Learn more: e2open.com.