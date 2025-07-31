FreightWaves announces winners of AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards

FreightWaves unveiled the winners of its inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards during a special ceremony on stage at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, as part of the FreightWaves AI in Supply Chain Symposium. The awards recognize innovative companies leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize supply chain, transportation, and logistics operations. This year’s honorees—Pallet, CloneOps.ai, Qued, Incorta, HappyRobot, project44, Fleetworks, C.H. Robinson, OTR Solutions, and Wirebee—demonstrated groundbreaking AI applications that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive resilience across the industry.

Pallet earned recognition for CoPallet, an AI workforce that automates high-volume, manual workflows in supply chains, such as quoting, load building, rate negotiation, and portal updates. Integrated directly into existing TMS, WMS, or ERP systems, CoPallet executes tasks end-to-end with guaranteed outputs, combining AI with human oversight to boost throughput by up to 10x and cut staffing costs by 50–70%. This innovation allows logistics teams to focus on customer relationships, improving margins and service delivery without disrupting operations.

CloneOps.ai was honored for its conversational AI platform tailored for logistics, automating communications across phone, email, and text for brokerages, 3PLs, and carriers. Key features include AI agents for vetting carriers, confirming appointments, and collecting PODs, with real-time integrations into TMS/WMS/CRM systems and voice ID for security. By handling up to 70% of inbound calls and reducing carrier vetting time by 95%, CloneOps.ai minimizes fraud exposure, enhances response times, and scales operations efficiently.

Qued received the award for its AI-powered appointment scheduling platform, which automates carrier and warehouse communications to eliminate manual back-and-forth. Integrating with existing TMS and carrier systems, Qued’s AI predicts optimal slots based on real-time data like ETAs and facility capacity, reducing no-shows by 90% and increasing on-time performance by 25%. This streamlines dock operations, cuts detention fees, and boosts overall supply chain velocity.