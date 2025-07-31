FreightWaves announces winners of AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards

FreightWaves unveiled the winners of its inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards during a special ceremony on stage at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, as part of the FreightWaves AI in Supply Chain Symposium. The awards recognize innovative companies leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize supply chain, transportation, and logistics operations. This year’s honorees—Pallet, CloneOps.ai, Qued, Incorta, HappyRobot, project44, Fleetworks, C.H. Robinson, OTR Solutions, and Wirebee—demonstrated groundbreaking AI applications that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive resilience across the industry.
Pallet earned recognition for CoPallet, an AI workforce that automates high-volume, manual workflows in supply chains, such as quoting, load building, rate negotiation, and portal updates. Integrated directly into existing TMS, WMS, or ERP systems, CoPallet executes tasks end-to-end with guaranteed outputs, combining AI with human oversight to boost throughput by up to 10x and cut staffing costs by 50–70%. This innovation allows logistics teams to focus on customer relationships, improving margins and service delivery without disrupting operations.
CloneOps.ai was honored for its conversational AI platform tailored for logistics, automating communications across phone, email, and text for brokerages, 3PLs, and carriers. Key features include AI agents for vetting carriers, confirming appointments, and collecting PODs, with real-time integrations into TMS/WMS/CRM systems and voice ID for security. By handling up to 70% of inbound calls and reducing carrier vetting time by 95%, CloneOps.ai minimizes fraud exposure, enhances response times, and scales operations efficiently.
Qued received the award for its AI-powered appointment scheduling platform, which automates carrier and warehouse communications to eliminate manual back-and-forth. Integrating with existing TMS and carrier systems, Qued’s AI predicts optimal slots based on real-time data like ETAs and facility capacity, reducing no-shows by 90% and increasing on-time performance by 25%. This streamlines dock operations, cuts detention fees, and boosts overall supply chain velocity.
Incorta was recognized for its platform that delivers live, detailed operational data from complex systems like Oracle and SAP directly to AI models and decision-makers, bypassing traditional ETL processes. With features like Direct Data Mapping and a GenAI layer called Nexus for natural language queries and dashboard generation, Incorta enables real-time AI-driven insights, reducing ERP data load times by 60% and excess inventory by over 10%, fostering faster forecasting and disruption planning.
HappyRobot was awarded for its AI solution that automates inbound carrier phone calls and booking tasks for freight brokers, handling 40–90% of routine interactions like load availability checks and status updates. With real-time fraud detection, TMS integrations, and smart routing for escalations, HappyRobot blocks 20-40% of unqualified carriers and answers 100% of calls, reducing fraud risk and enabling brokers to scale without operational burnout.
project44 took home honors for AI Disruption Navigator, an AI-powered tool that monitors over 8 billion data sources and analyzes 100,000+ news posts hourly to provide personalized, real-time disruption insights for shipments. Integrated into the Movement platform, it maps risks across 120+ categories, reducing disruption-related costs by 40% and saving logistics managers 8-10 hours weekly, enabling proactive planning and enhanced resilience.
Fleetworks was celebrated for its AI agent that acts as an always-on carrier rep for brokers, sourcing capacity from over 5,000 trucks by communicating across voice, email, and chat channels. By vetting drivers for fraud using AI-powered photo and voice verification, Fleetworks reduces procurement costs by 1% and boosts booking velocity by 10%, managing carrier relationships at scale to keep freight moving reliably.
C.H. Robinson was recognized for its fleet of over 30 generative AI agents that automate shipping tasks like quoting, order processing, and appointment scheduling across truckload and LTL freight. Built on proprietary large-language models and integrated into workflows, these agents have performed 3 million+ tasks, boosting productivity by 30% and automating 75% of LTL orders, delivering faster speed-to-market and greater efficiency for global supply chains.
OTR Solutions earned accolades for OTRintelligence, an AI audit engine that automates invoice validation, fraud detection, and payment processing for carriers and brokers. Trained on millions of real freight invoices, it approves over 80% of invoices in seconds, reduces fraud incidents, and cuts write-offs from 4% to under 1%, enabling 24/7 instant funding and transforming freight finance for uninterrupted cash flow.
Wirebee was honored for its AI voice agents that automate 40–90% of inbound carrier calls for freight brokers, managing tasks like credential verification and fraud flagging in real time. Integrated with TMS and load boards, Wirebee detects spoofed calls, blocks unqualified carriers, and routes complex issues to humans, ensuring 100% call coverage and reducing response times to enhance load coverage and broker efficiency.