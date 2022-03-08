FreightWaves app update creates interactive experience
FreightWaves has released an update to its mobile app, bringing all of its editorial, video and audio podcast content to one location. Readers and listeners will now be able to consume and share supply chain content from the FreightWaves News app, with updated features for group discussions and community building.
“We are excited to release a fully integrated mobile app for the FreightWaves MediaVerse,” said Travis Rhyan, chief product officer of FreightWaves. “Our app encompasses all of our media initiatives into a single user experience. From articles to FreightWaves Communities and virtual events to live chat features, our app is designed to keep our audience connected.”
On the new app, users will log in to an updated timeline of FreightWaves content and have the ability to comment, like and share with contacts and other social media sites. Users will also be able to quickly jump to content on FreightWaves’ affiliate sites, American Shipper and Modern Shipper.
Prior to the updates, users needed multiple apps, like FreightWaves TV, FreightCasts, and other video and audio sites to watch and listen to FreightWaves podcasts. Now they can easily access that content on the FreightWaves News app, including live event broadcasts like the FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit taking place on March 16.
According to FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill, some of the most compelling things about the app are new chat features that enable users to message each other directly and start group chats based on industry sectors, like rail, trucking and airfreight, and FreightWaves Community newsletters, including Point of Sale, Check Call, Loaded and Rolling, Transmission, and The Stockout.
Users will be able to communicate with members of the editorial staff as well, providing an opportunity to learn more about FreightWaves’ exclusive transportation coverage.
“The updated app will give community members a chance to interact one on one with editorial staff members and leaders, giving FreightWaves a chance to create a more engaging experience for readers, viewers and listeners,” said Hill.
In the near future, developers will add more features to keep the FreightWaves audience updated with breaking news stories while continuing to provide the optimal mobile user experience, said Nick Torres, Director of Media Technologies.
“This isn’t the last update our audience will see. Within the next updates, we will be deploying real-time push notifications for breaking news, doubling down on our audience experience through comments and discussion rooms, and much more,” said Torres.
Watch now: Inside the founder’s studio with FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller
You may also like:
Special March Madness offer available for FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain
FreightWaves featured in Rise of the Rest’s annual report
FreightCareers launches new-look website with added features
4 Comments
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
Makes 💵$340 to 💵$680 per day online work and I received 💵$21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.S Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply
copy and open this site .…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
𝐈 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 $𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎-$𝟖,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟏𝟎-𝟏𝟑 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞. 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐭…. 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 ➤➤ 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝟐.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I’ve been doing… Www.Works16.com