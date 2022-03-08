FreightWaves app update creates interactive experience

FreightWaves has released an update to its mobile app, bringing all of its editorial, video and audio podcast content to one location. Readers and listeners will now be able to consume and share supply chain content from the FreightWaves News app, with updated features for group discussions and community building.

“We are excited to release a fully integrated mobile app for the FreightWaves MediaVerse,” said Travis Rhyan, chief product officer of FreightWaves. “Our app encompasses all of our media initiatives into a single user experience. From articles to FreightWaves Communities and virtual events to live chat features, our app is designed to keep our audience connected.”

On the new app, users will log in to an updated timeline of FreightWaves content and have the ability to comment, like and share with contacts and other social media sites. Users will also be able to quickly jump to content on FreightWaves’ affiliate sites, American Shipper and Modern Shipper.

Prior to the updates, users needed multiple apps, like FreightWaves TV, FreightCasts, and other video and audio sites to watch and listen to FreightWaves podcasts. Now they can easily access that content on the FreightWaves News app, including live event broadcasts like the FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit taking place on March 16.

According to FreightWaves Executive Publisher Kevin Hill, some of the most compelling things about the app are new chat features that enable users to message each other directly and start group chats based on industry sectors, like rail, trucking and airfreight, and FreightWaves Community newsletters, including Point of Sale, Check Call, Loaded and Rolling, Transmission, and The Stockout.

Users will be able to communicate with members of the editorial staff as well, providing an opportunity to learn more about FreightWaves’ exclusive transportation coverage.

“The updated app will give community members a chance to interact one on one with editorial staff members and leaders, giving FreightWaves a chance to create a more engaging experience for readers, viewers and listeners,” said Hill.

In the near future, developers will add more features to keep the FreightWaves audience updated with breaking news stories while continuing to provide the optimal mobile user experience, said Nick Torres, Director of Media Technologies.

“This isn’t the last update our audience will see. Within the next updates, we will be deploying real-time push notifications for breaking news, doubling down on our audience experience through comments and discussion rooms, and much more,” said Torres.

