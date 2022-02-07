FreightCareers launches new-look website with added features

Welcome to FreightCareers, the redesigned website by FreightWaves that connects those seeking a job with those looking to fill one.

Among the benefits for job seekers:

Featured resume (new product), a highlighted spot on the FreightCareers homepage.

Blogs providing tribal knowledge and useful insights.

Vetted and approved jobs, eliminating the “weeds” and scams on other sites.

Jobs span from entry-level to C-suite, covering all modes and all types (mechanic to president).

Ability to have a “searchable profile,” allowing employers with resume search to easily find your profile and resume.

Among the employer benefits:

Resume search access (new product), making it easier to find qualified candidates from the profile pool.

Dedicated eBlast (new product), a tailored email allowing companies to showcase all of their listings to the FreightCareers target email list.

Featured listing (new product), high-priority positions that can be highlighted on the FreightCareers homepage to drive traffic and boost applications.

Social boosting (new product), using FreightWaves’ first-party audience data to reach similar applicants and a targeted audience on social channels.

Custom advertising packages are available; contact wjohnson@freightwaves.com for an appointment.

Additionally, the new site is easier to navigate, offers more visibility to those who leverage the platform and has a better reporting process for both employers and job seekers.

Through Feb. 14, all products are eligible for a 20% discount using the promo code NEWLOOK.

In January, FreightCareers also rebranded its social presence on Twitter and LinkedIn, where daily listings, special offers and announcements can be found.