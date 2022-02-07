  • ITVI.USA
FreightCareers launches new-look website with added features

FreightWaves Staff
Monday, February 7, 2022
1 minute read
1 minute read

Welcome to FreightCareers, the redesigned website by FreightWaves that connects those seeking a job with those looking to fill one.

Among the benefits for job seekers:

  • Featured resume (new product), a highlighted spot on the FreightCareers homepage.
  • Blogs providing tribal knowledge and useful insights. 
  • Vetted and approved jobs, eliminating the “weeds” and scams on other sites.
  • Jobs span from entry-level to C-suite, covering all modes and all types (mechanic to president).
  • Ability to have a “searchable profile,” allowing employers with resume search to easily find your profile and resume.

Among the employer benefits:

  • Resume search access (new product), making it easier to find qualified candidates from the profile pool.
  • Dedicated eBlast (new product), a tailored email allowing companies to showcase all of their listings to the FreightCareers target email list.
  • Featured listing (new product), high-priority positions that can be highlighted on the FreightCareers homepage to drive traffic and boost applications.
  • Social boosting (new product), using FreightWaves’ first-party audience data to reach similar applicants and a targeted audience on social channels.
  • Custom advertising packages are available; contact wjohnson@freightwaves.com for an appointment. 

Additionally, the new site is easier to navigate, offers more visibility to those who leverage the platform and has a better reporting process for both employers and job seekers. 

Through Feb. 14, all products are eligible for a 20% discount using the promo code NEWLOOK.

In January, FreightCareers also rebranded its social presence on Twitter and LinkedIn, where daily listings, special offers and announcements can be found. 

Click here for FreightCareers

