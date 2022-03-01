Special March Madness offer available for FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain

Don’t miss your chance to join some of the most brilliant minds in the logistics and supply chain industries at The Future of Supply Chain, set for northwest Arkansas this year on May 9-10

You can kick off March Madness the FreightWaves way, with huge savings for a limited time. Only the first 100 people who select the March Madness ticket will be eligible, and tickets are going fast. Save your spot today.

Discover emerging technologies, catch the latest industry trends and stay ahead of the freight market with leading experts.

What to expect at The Future of Supply Chain:

Rapid-fire technology demos

Interactive sponsor kiosks

Exclusive VIP experiences

Unlimited networking opportunities

Explore the future of the supply chain with leaders and technologists from across the industry in the spring of 2022 at The Future of Supply Chain.