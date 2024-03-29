FreightWaves’ Baltimore coverage spans segments

O little town of Baltimore

I lived in Baltimore City for 12 years so it’s impossible for me to not have a lot of mixed thoughts about the town. It has a vibrant financial community and I loved the local running groups. It’s also the only place where I was ever punched in the head on my way home from work.

I toured the container and ro-ro terminals and the coal export terminals at Baltimore on separate occasions. What was memorable to me is that the Lamborghinis and luxury European imports are not considered the “expensive cargo” — that would be the helicopters, tanks and construction equipment that come off the ro-ro vessels.

I still can’t believe that the Francis Scott Key Bridge is no more. To get and stay caught up, there are plenty of FreightWaves articles here.



