FreightWaves LIVE @HOME virtual event, May 19-20
It’s back and bigger than ever. After the volatility of 2020, FreightWaves LIVE @HOME will examine what you can expect for the rest of the year.
Listen to pioneering entrepreneurs who can see opportunity on the horizon.
Watch transportation and supply chain gurus dive into the lessons learned over successful careers.
It’s the place to be for anyone looking to grow their career and their impact in the world of supply chains, logistics and transportation.
Featured speaker
SHELLEY SIMPSON
Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of People and Human Resources, J.B. Hunt
Shelley began her career at J.B. Hunt after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 1994 with a marketing degree. Since then she has taken on numerous positions across a variety of business segments including President of ICS. As President of ICS, Shelley developed this newly-created business unit into the fastest growing area of the company, expanding its total number of available services and increasing annual revenue from $92 million to more than $850 million. Under Shelley’s leadership, the ICS employee count has grown to exceed 850 people in 42 field branch locations throughout the United States and Canada.
Speakers
Adam Miller, President, Swift Transportation
Andrew Ladebauche, CEO, Reliance Partners
Angela Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources, AIT Worldwide Logistics
Anton Albrand, Division Vice President, SkyBitz
Brandon Richards, Chief Sales Officer, Reliance Partners
Chad Eichelberger, President, Reliance Partners
Dan Kopp, CEO, ITG Transportation Services
Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer, ArcBest
Drew McElroy, Co-Founder & Chairman, Transfix
Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood
Erin Van Zeeland, Group Senior Vice President/General Manager, Logistics Services, Schneider
Haley Evans, Vice President, Sales Manager, TriumphPay
Jessie Merritt, Vice President of Sales, Reliance Partners
Jim Nicholson, Vice President, Operations, Loadsmart
Joel McGinley, Managing director & Co-Owner, Hubtek, LLC
John Pope, Chairman, Cargo Transporters
Justin Bailie, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rose Rocket
Kate Curtin, VP of Marketing, Deep Cognition
Kate Kaufman, Director of Operations, Uber Freight
Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President New Products, SCS & DTS Ryder System, Inc.
Kendra Tucker, Chief Revenue Officer, Truckstop.com
Ketan Karkhanis, CPO, Turvo
Larry Klein, Vice President, Logistics, Bringg
Laura Ann Howell, COO, Reliance Partners
Mark Vickers, EVP and Head of International Logistics, Reliance Partners
Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood Logistics
Melissa Forman, Chief Strategy Officer, TriumphPay
Mustafa Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO ZUUM
Nate Robert, Co-Founder, Baton
Nathan Coyle, Enterprise Account Executive, Front
Nerijus Poskus, VP, Global Ocean, Flexport
Prasad Gollapalli, CEO and Founder, Trucker Tools
Robin Jaacks, SVP International Growth, project44
Russ Felker, Chief Technology Officer, GlobalTranz
Sam Saad, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Gatik
Scott Barghaan, VP and AMER GM, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality Vertical, Salesforce
Sean McGillicuddy, VP of Sales, TAI Software
Shai Ben Nun, Product Manager, Waymo
Thom Albrecht, CFO and CRO, Reliance Partners
Tim Thorne, President, ABF Freight
Trey Griggs, Vice President – Lean Sales, Lean Staffing
Sessions
Among the topics to be discussed:
LPAAS AS THE FUTURE OF FREIGHTTECH
VISIBILITY 2.0: SPOTTING OPPORTUNITIES IN A RAPIDLY CHANGING MARKET
EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF FREIGHTTECH
FULLER SPEED AHEAD: INNOVATION AND GROWTH STRATEGIES
NAVIGATING UNCHARTERED TERRITORY IN THE TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY
THE BUSINESS OF LOCAL RELAYS
FULLER SPEED AHEAD: PRACTICAL CHALLENGES LOGISTICS PROVIDERS FACE
THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBER SECURITY
NAVIGATING THROUGH VOLATILE TIMES
STRATEGIES TO NAVIGATE PORT CONGESTION
HOW SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES ARE DRIVING SHIPPER STRATEGIES
CAPACITY, DRIVERS, AND OTHER CHALLENGES IN THE MARKET
LEVEL 5 AUTONOMY ON THE ROADS
HOW TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION ARE KEY TO NAVIGATING TODAY’S SUPPLY CHAIN
GREAT COMPANIES SHOULD ALWAYS BE IN STEALTH MODE
2021 SHIPPER OF CHOICE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARCBEST
TECH IN ACTION: CARGO TRANSPORTERS AND SKYBITZ PARTNER FOR A SMOOTH 3G SUNSET TRANSITION
UNDERSTANDING INSURANCE – CRITICAL ISSUES IN THE TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY
AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS IN THE MIDDLE MILE