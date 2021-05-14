FreightWaves LIVE @HOME virtual event, May 19-20

It’s back and bigger than ever. After the volatility of 2020, FreightWaves LIVE @HOME will examine what you can expect for the rest of the year.

Listen to pioneering entrepreneurs who can see opportunity on the horizon.

Watch transportation and supply chain gurus dive into the lessons learned over successful careers.

It’s the place to be for anyone looking to grow their career and their impact in the world of supply chains, logistics and transportation.

Featured speaker

SHELLEY SIMPSON

Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of People and Human Resources, J.B. Hunt

Shelley began her career at J.B. Hunt after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 1994 with a marketing degree. Since then she has taken on numerous positions across a variety of business segments including President of ICS. As President of ICS, Shelley developed this newly-created business unit into the fastest growing area of the company, expanding its total number of available services and increasing annual revenue from $92 million to more than $850 million. Under Shelley’s leadership, the ICS employee count has grown to exceed 850 people in 42 field branch locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Speakers

Adam Miller, President, Swift Transportation

Andrew Ladebauche, CEO, Reliance Partners

Angela Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources, AIT Worldwide Logistics

Anton Albrand, Division Vice President, SkyBitz

Brandon Richards, Chief Sales Officer, Reliance Partners

Chad Eichelberger, President, Reliance Partners

Dan Kopp, CEO, ITG Transportation Services

Dennis Anderson, Chief Customer Officer, ArcBest

Drew McElroy, Co-Founder & Chairman, Transfix

Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood

Erin Van Zeeland, Group Senior Vice President/General Manager, Logistics Services, Schneider

Haley Evans, Vice President, Sales Manager, TriumphPay

Jessie Merritt, Vice President of Sales, Reliance Partners

Jim Nicholson, Vice President, Operations, Loadsmart

Joel McGinley, Managing director & Co-Owner, Hubtek, LLC

John Pope, Chairman, Cargo Transporters

Justin Bailie, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rose Rocket

Kate Curtin, VP of Marketing, Deep Cognition

Kate Kaufman, Director of Operations, Uber Freight

Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President New Products, SCS & DTS Ryder System, Inc.

Kendra Tucker, Chief Revenue Officer, Truckstop.com

Ketan Karkhanis, CPO, Turvo

Larry Klein, Vice President, Logistics, Bringg

Laura Ann Howell, COO, Reliance Partners

Mark Vickers, EVP and Head of International Logistics, Reliance Partners

Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood Logistics

Melissa Forman, Chief Strategy Officer, TriumphPay

Mustafa Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO ZUUM

Nate Robert, Co-Founder, Baton

Nathan Coyle, Enterprise Account Executive, Front

Nerijus Poskus, VP, Global Ocean, Flexport

Prasad Gollapalli, CEO and Founder, Trucker Tools

Robin Jaacks, SVP International Growth, project44

Russ Felker, Chief Technology Officer, GlobalTranz

Sam Saad, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Gatik

Scott Barghaan, VP and AMER GM, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality Vertical, Salesforce

Sean McGillicuddy, VP of Sales, TAI Software

Shai Ben Nun, Product Manager, Waymo

Thom Albrecht, CFO and CRO, Reliance Partners

Tim Thorne, President, ABF Freight

Trey Griggs, Vice President – Lean Sales, Lean Staffing

Sessions

Among the topics to be discussed:

LPAAS AS THE FUTURE OF FREIGHTTECH

VISIBILITY 2.0: SPOTTING OPPORTUNITIES IN A RAPIDLY CHANGING MARKET

EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF FREIGHTTECH

FULLER SPEED AHEAD: INNOVATION AND GROWTH STRATEGIES

NAVIGATING UNCHARTERED TERRITORY IN THE TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY

THE BUSINESS OF LOCAL RELAYS

FULLER SPEED AHEAD: PRACTICAL CHALLENGES LOGISTICS PROVIDERS FACE

THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBER SECURITY

NAVIGATING THROUGH VOLATILE TIMES

STRATEGIES TO NAVIGATE PORT CONGESTION

HOW SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES ARE DRIVING SHIPPER STRATEGIES

CAPACITY, DRIVERS, AND OTHER CHALLENGES IN THE MARKET

LEVEL 5 AUTONOMY ON THE ROADS

HOW TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION ARE KEY TO NAVIGATING TODAY’S SUPPLY CHAIN

GREAT COMPANIES SHOULD ALWAYS BE IN STEALTH MODE

2021 SHIPPER OF CHOICE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARCBEST

TECH IN ACTION: CARGO TRANSPORTERS AND SKYBITZ PARTNER FOR A SMOOTH 3G SUNSET TRANSITION

UNDERSTANDING INSURANCE – CRITICAL ISSUES IN THE TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY

AUTONOMOUS TRUCKS IN THE MIDDLE MILE