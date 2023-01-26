FreightWaves names David Bradford as chief content officer

FreightWaves announces that David Bradford has been appointed to the role of chief content officer. He will oversee all of the content produced by the freight price reporting agency (PRA) and supply chain data firm.

In this role, Bradford will be responsible for each of the FreightWaves Media properties, which include FreightWaves.com, FreightWaves TV and FreightWaves Events.

FreightWaves provides price reporting and high-frequency data across global supply chains and uses its media arm to bring actionable insights and context about the pricing information and data to more than 5 million firms involved in the global supply chain.

FreightWaves’ media platform has more than 50 full-time journalists, analysts and writers who focus on events and issues that impact supply chain professionals and produce content around these topics. FreightWaves.com generates dozens of new articles per day, while FreightWaves TV offers more than five hours of live streaming content focused on global supply chain topics and pricing intelligence. FreightWaves Events is the world’s premier supply chain innovation event platform. It currently hosts two in-person events each year — Future of Supply Chain and F3: The Future of Freight Festival, both fully produced by the FreightWaves media team.

Bradford has been at FreightWaves since its inception and is currently the second-most tenured employee at the company, bested only by FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller. Fuller founded the company in July 2016 and Bradford joined a month later.

“I am honored to partner with David Bradford to develop the future of FreightWaves Media,” Fuller said. “I’ve known David for two decades and consider him one of those who are most responsible for driving FreightWaves’ success. As we move into a new chapter for FreightWaves Media, I have the utmost confidence that David will accelerate its growth and implement new content offerings that bring even greater transparency to the global supply chain.”





Following the announcement, Bradford stated, “The evolution of FreightWaves over the last several years has been an amazing journey, and I am proud to have been part of the team. The FreightWaves Media platform provides information on an ongoing basis that is used by the industry to make decisions that drive business, and I will work to improve the platform going forward.”

