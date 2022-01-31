FreightWaves opens 2022 Shipper of Choice nominations

Shippers are an essential piece of the logistical puzzle that keeps the economy moving. Working in concert with carriers and brokers, these companies help ensure shelves are stocked and important supplies are available to consumers across the country. Over the past two years, their importance has been underscored by the coronavirus pandemic.

FreightWaves honors a group of exemplary shippers with its annual Shipper of Choice award, presented in partnership with TriumphPay. The award looks to single out companies working to make the process of moving goods easier, friendlier and more streamlined for all involved.

The first step toward receiving the coveted Shipper of Choice recognition is to be nominated. Anyone involved in the industry can nominate a shipper for the award. There is no limit to the number of companies an individual can nominate, and companies can nominate themselves.

Nominees must be shippers to qualify. A shipper will be defined as a company that ships goods or makes shipments of goods by land, sea or air. It’s that simple.

Nominations are open now. Click here to nominate a company for the 2022 Shipper of Choice award.

What is a shipper of choice?

Shippers of choice work fairly and gracefully with their carrier partners to get products to their final destinations unharmed and on time. The specific practices that define a shipper of choice shift from one year to the next, reflecting industry shifts and new innovations.

One thing stays the same year after year: Shippers of choice exude a spirit of collaboration. These companies are constantly fighting against driver detention, providing accessible facilities and working to eliminate supply chain inefficiencies.

Some of the specific things transportation providers value most in their shipping partners right now include flexible appointment scheduling, clean facilities, reasonable OSD rates and COVID-consious practices.

The judging process

Anyone in the industry can nominate shippers for the award. All nominated shippers will be taken into consideration when naming winners.

The FreightWaves Passport Research team – a group of industry-leading experts – will select the top 100 winners from the list of nominated companies. From there, a team of independent judges will determine the top 25 Shippers of Choice. This panel of judges includes analysts, transportation executives and other industry experts.

Jan. 31: Nominations for Shipper of Choice open

April 2: Nominations for Shipper of Choice close

May 10: Winners announced

Click here to nominate a company for the 2022 Shipper of Choice award.