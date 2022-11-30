FreightWaves SONAR breaks down borders with rate benchmarking into Canada

FreightWaves has announced that SONAR customers can now see Canadian data within the Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) platform.

Users will be able to benchmark, analyze and monitor all lanes, whether domestic, cross-border or intra-Canada.

SONAR SCI is a groundbreaking data and analytics platform that empowers transportation planning, procurement and finance teams to balance the optimization of rates and tender reliability to increase the efficiency and utilization of their company’s supply chains.

As North American supply chains shift to the fluctuations in market pressures, increasing demand has arisen for the ability to price, plan and benchmark beyond domestic truckload lanes. With this in mind, the leader in global supply chain data is seeking to optimize these procedures with one application.

SCI data comes from tender and invoice data, creating the most accurate and up-to-date information for users as they seek to make informed decisions against the current market pressures. This high-frequency, high-confidence freight data is meant to allow organizations to better identify opportunities and mitigate risk.

This release is the next step in FreightWaves’ commitment to and offer transparency to global shipments with high frequency.

