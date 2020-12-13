FreightWaves weekly podcast recap

Miss one of our live podcasts this week? Get caught up here!

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Monday: How will companies prevent counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines? Dooner and The Dude find out!

Friday: Dooner and The Dude talk mental health, Christmas trees and freight theft around the holiday season.

Midday Market Update

Tuesday: Learn how to mitigate your risk in the freight market through highs and lows.

Thursday: Michael Vincent pulls Andrew Cox to the desk to talk about how consumer behavior drives changes in the freight market.

Great Quarter, Guys

Tuesday: Multiple companies hit the public market this week; find out who with Andrew Cox and Seth Holm.

Put That Coffee Down

Wednesday: It’s Dooner’s last show with Kevin Hill, and they dive into shifting customer mindsets to close deals with author Paul Ross.

Freightonomics

Wednesday: Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland talk about the challenges that come with cold chain logistics and how it will affect COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Navigate B2B

Friday: Steve Ferreira introduces you to the CEO of the New York Shipping Exchange, and they discuss contracting in the ocean freight market.

