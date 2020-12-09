Changing mindsets and closing deals — Put That Coffee Down (with video)

Dooner and Hill break down getting prospects to say yes using techniques from Paul Ross

Put That Coffee Down is sponsored by SalesForce

Today’s good marketing tip is brought to you by Dooner and the Rakuten commercial that’s been stuck in his head. He says to run with your company’s weird name and make it interesting, work with a play on words or something to make your name memorable.

Kevin Hill gives his sales tip for when cold call recipients ask: “How did you get my information?” Tell them it’s your job as a salesperson, Hill says. Be honest and tell potential clients you used your resources to seek out contact information, but then follow it up with landing your sale.

Dooner and Hill both say to play into the importance of your client and make them feel special by saying you just had to reach out to them.

Breaking news: This is Dooner’s last episode of Put That Coffee Down, but don’t worry he’s not going away from the FreightWaves airwaves. Stay tuned to all our channels for big things coming to FreightWavesTV in the new year.

Dooner and Hill reminisce about some of their favorite moments from PTCD, including role playing, improv, mental health and social media.

Looking ahead, Dooner asks how Hill thinks the sales climate will change in 2021. “The core fundamentals of how you sell and how you get prospects to buy is going to be the same,” Hill says.

The guys have a guest who understands the subtleties of selling to people: Paul Ross, author of “Subtle Words That Sell: How To Get Your Prospects To Convince Themselves To Buy And Add Top Dollars To Your Bottom Line!”

He advises enhancing sales strategies rather than replacing them entirely to get people to make slight shifts in behavior. Ross says he also pushes clients to shift their mindset to one of ownership of their goals and to use self-supportive language.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down recaps and recaps for all our shows here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts