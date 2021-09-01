Future of Freight Festival now a virtual event for 2021

Hello, FreightWaves Community,

Over the past few weeks, we have been monitoring the evolving situation with the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. Rising cases and hospitalizations, along with guidance from local health officials, have made it necessary to re-evaluate our plans to return to in-person events.

As many of you know, the Future of Freight Festival (F3) was on track to be our biggest and most awesome in-person event ever. However, after careful consideration and input from numerous sources, we can’t in good faith host the in-person event knowing the risk this virus poses. As such, we have made the tough decision to make F3 a virtual event in 2021, and look forward to returning to Chattanooga for our in-person event in 2022.

As a cousin of the in-person F3 and leveraging the world-class FreightWaves media and video production and delivery capabilities, the new F3 Virtual Experience will be the biggest and baddest virtual execution that we have ever done, featuring:

A new presentation platform for showcasing the three days of FreightTech content

Live discussions and interactive sessions with industry leaders around all modes — trucking, air, ocean, and rail

Topics ranging from VC money in freight to the future of drones to autonomous and electric vehicles

The live announcement and coverage of the annual FreightTech25 Award winners

New forms of VIP experiences made possible by our partners

The most badass giveaway programs the industry has ever seen

Sponsors and demo companies can contact Dale Stewart to discuss available options.

If you have already purchased tickets to F3, you will be auto-credited to the Future of Supply Chain spring event in Northwest Arkansas and receive an email with that receipt. You may contact us if other arrangements need to be made.

We look forward to bringing the FreightTech world to life with you during the F3 Virtual Experience in November!

We appreciate your understanding and support.

Stay safe,

Craig

