Gather AI launches new features, sees promise in indoor drone tech

Shortly after announcing its $17 million raise in March, Gather AI, an inventory management solutions provider that uses drone technology, launched two new offerings on Tuesday to elevate its ability to help warehouse operators find underutilized space.

The initial solution, location occupancy, harnesses computer vision data collected by Gather AI drones. It accurately gauges available space and promptly notifies managers when products can be consolidated, optimizing space utilization.

The location occupancy feature is finding space for more storage. (Photo: Gather AI)

The second addition is the inferred case count feature, leveraging computer vision and AI algorithms on historical data to estimate the number of units on a pallet. This tool not only assists in identifying potential shortages but also streamlines managerial oversight by reducing the necessity for manual error detection, optimizing resource deployment.

“Several customers require us to count cases as part of our cycle counting program. … Using Gather AI’s drone inventory monitoring and the inferred case count feature is 87% more efficient than having our team do physical cycle counting. The efficiency gain enables our team to prioritize revenue-generating direct labor activities,” AJ Raaker, director of warehouse development at Taylor Logistics Inc., said in the release.



