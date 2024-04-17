Gather AI launches new features, sees promise in indoor drone tech

Shortly after announcing its $17 million raise in March, Gather AI, an inventory management solutions provider that uses drone technology, launched two new offerings on Tuesday to elevate its ability to help warehouse operators find underutilized space.
The initial solution, location occupancy, harnesses computer vision data collected by Gather AI drones. It accurately gauges available space and promptly notifies managers when products can be consolidated, optimizing space utilization.
The second addition is the inferred case count feature, leveraging computer vision and AI algorithms on historical data to estimate the number of units on a pallet. This tool not only assists in identifying potential shortages but also streamlines managerial oversight by reducing the necessity for manual error detection, optimizing resource deployment.
“Several customers require us to count cases as part of our cycle counting program. … Using Gather AI’s drone inventory monitoring and the inferred case count feature is 87% more efficient than having our team do physical cycle counting. The efficiency gain enables our team to prioritize revenue-generating direct labor activities,” AJ Raaker, director of warehouse development at Taylor Logistics Inc., said in the release.
Inventory drones
Drone applications in logistics have a bright future and according to studies, have an annual growth rate of 20% up to 2027.
While many applications center around delivery, indoor drone uses have a high potential to solve several warehouse management problems while avoiding technological challenges with outdoor drones, including flying regulations and weather conditions.
Drones offer various inventory management solutions, including audits, cycle counting and stock taking.
While stock-taking verifies warehouse item quantities annually, cycle counting happens more frequently. Typically, small teams conduct cycle counts manually, which can be slow, labor-intensive and error-prone. Drones can enhance this process by increasing accuracy, reducing costs and minimizing risks associated with manual labor at heights.
Drones play a crucial role in intralogistics by transporting goods within warehouses and facilitating on-site express deliveries. Drones also mitigate risks associated with manual inspections, especially in hazardous or elevated areas, and can enhance surveillance to deter theft.
“Our computer vision and AI analyze inventory images, offering warehouse operators access to a richer source of information than barcodes. Our new inferred case counting and location occupancy capabilities push the art of what’s possible while solving for error-prone, labor-intensive tasks for our customers,” said Sankalp Arora, co-founder and CEO of Gather AI.
