Stord acquires ProPack Logistics, expands North American footprint

Fulfillment provider Stord announced recently it has acquired ProPack Logistics to strengthen its temperature-controlled and last-mile shipping services to its omnichannel brands. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“ProPack’s 30 years of experience bolsters our own, making Stord a clear front-runner for any brand requiring the added complexity of temperature-controlled storage and transportation,” co-founder and CEO Sean Henry told FreightWaves.

“Stord is already an emerging leader in fulfilling nutritional products with clients like Athletic Greens, Legion Athletics and Seed Health. We are also a leading logistics partner for many health and beauty clients with similar temperature-controlled needs.”

Another important piece of the acquisition is expanding into the markets that ProPack services across the United States and Canada.



