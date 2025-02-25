Georgia Senate votes to allow seat belt evidence in accident lawsuits

Jurors could be told whether a plaintiff injured in an auto accident was wearing a seat belt under a bill passed in the Georgia Senate.

The seat belt provision is just one component of the wide-ranging tort reforms in Senate Bill 68, which passed Friday with mostly Republican support. The bill now goes to the Georgia House of Representatives, and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has signaled his support for it, Capitol Beat News Service reported.

The legislation seeks to curtail massive jury awards blamed for skyrocketing insurance costs.

“It’s not about caving in to the demands of insurance companies or denying Georgians their ability to be fully and fairly compensated when they need to go to court,” Capitol Beat News Service quoted John Kennedy, Georgia’s Senate president pro tempore, as saying. “Instead, it’s about stabilizing costs and putting all Georgians, no matter where your ZIP code is, first.”



