  • ITVI.USA
    15,130.160
    96.590
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.070
    -0.310
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,125.210
    107.720
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,130.160
    96.590
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.070
    -0.310
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,125.210
    107.720
    0.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVMedically Necessary PodcastNews

Getting vaccines to hard-to-reach patients — Medically Necessary

What happens when mass vaccination sites are inaccessible?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, May 13, 2021
0 19 1 minute read

This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

Many people are getting vaccines from retail pharmacies or mass vaccination sites. However, those locations might be hard for some people to get to, especially if they live far away or have mobility issues. 

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois explores how one company is helping bring shots to those who need them most. 

The telepharmacy company AdhereHealth has been working to reach those people by bringing vaccines to community landmarks, such as travel stops, churches and community centers. AdhereHealth CEO Jason Rose and VP of Pharmacy Paul Shelton join Blois to talk about how the company has helped during the pandemic. 

AdhereHealth has made strides focusing on the social detriments to vaccine distribution, including education about the vaccine and side effects, transportation to vaccine sites, and pharmaceutical interactions. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, May 13, 2021
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content