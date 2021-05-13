Getting vaccines to hard-to-reach patients — Medically Necessary

This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

Many people are getting vaccines from retail pharmacies or mass vaccination sites. However, those locations might be hard for some people to get to, especially if they live far away or have mobility issues.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois explores how one company is helping bring shots to those who need them most.

The telepharmacy company AdhereHealth has been working to reach those people by bringing vaccines to community landmarks, such as travel stops, churches and community centers. AdhereHealth CEO Jason Rose and VP of Pharmacy Paul Shelton join Blois to talk about how the company has helped during the pandemic.

AdhereHealth has made strides focusing on the social detriments to vaccine distribution, including education about the vaccine and side effects, transportation to vaccine sites, and pharmaceutical interactions.



