GlobalX Airlines delivers Haiti relief supplies after airport reopens

Global Crossing Airlines, a hybrid passenger-cargo charter airline based in Miami, on Thursday was the first commercial airline to fly into Haiti since warring gangs closed the main airport in Port-au-Prince in early March. The Airbus A321 converted cargo jet carried U.S. State Department humanitarian aid for the ravaged country.

Coordinated gang attacks on institutions and residents have paralyzed the Caribbean nation since late February, worsening difficult living conditions and creating tens of thousands of refugees from the capital. Aid agencies are warning of potential famine. A new transitional governing council took office Thursday after Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was out of the country when the attacks started, resigned.

The Global Crossing (GlobalX) flight, which carried material and equipment for the local police force, was operated on behalf of the State Department and coordinated by U.S. Southern Command, which also brought in a C-130 Air Force plane with 20 pallets of oral rehydration fluid, the Miami Herald reported.

The startup airline also completed more than 50 passenger evacuation flights out of Cape Haitian earlier in the crisis. It was one of the first carriers to deliver relief supplies to Israel last October in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack.



