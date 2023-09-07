GP Transco offers proprietary TMS to other fleets

Truckload carrier GP Transco announced Thursday it has made its proprietary TMS available to the public.

OpenRoad TMS was developed in-house and manages operations for the company’s fleet of more than 550 trucks and 800 trailers. The platform is now available for carriers seeking an option to manage their operations, safety programs, maintenance schedules and accounting functions.

“It’s one of the very few transportation management systems developed by an actual trucking company [GP Transco], and now, other carriers can finally harness this technology,” said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of Joliet, Illinois-based GP Transco and OpenRoad TMS.

The TMS provides real-time visibility of equipment and shipments as well as load planning and dispatch capabilities. It offers safety and compliance oversight, allowing fleets to monitor driver behavior and improve safety protocols. Its accounting functions allow for one-click invoicing with automated settlement.

“With nearly 20 years of experience in running a trucking company, OpenRoad TMS embodies everything we’ve learned about managing operations, safety, maintenance, accounting and more,” Zastarskis said.

