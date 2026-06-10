Green over red for surging U.S. railfreight

Freight on U.S. railroads is resurgent nearly halfway into the year.

The Association of American Railroads on Wednesday said volumes for the week ending June 6 totaled 521,804 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 7.8% from the same week a year ago.

Carloads came to 228,076 units, up 1%, while 293,728 intermodal containers and trailers were better by 13.6% from 2025.

Six of 10 commodities posted gains as grain maintained its runaway lead, up 9.2% for the week, followed by metallic ores and metals, up 9.1%. Motor vehicles and parts were better by 6.1%.