  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
ContainerLogisticsMaritimeNewsTrucking

GSC Logistics adds capacity amid West Coast container surge

3PL adding 100 truckers and 400 chassis as ‘global trade booms’

Todd Maiden Todd MaidenTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 2 2 minutes read
West Coast container swell prompts capacity additions (Photo: GSC Logistics)

Third-party logistics provider GSC Logistics announced Tuesday it would add 100 freight haulers to its network “as global trade booms.”

The Oakland, California-based company said the capacity additions would help expedite diverted cargo from congested ports to its customers in the San Francisco Bay area and the Pacific Northwest. The additions will increase its driver pool by almost 30% at the ports; 250 drivers in Oakland and 100 in Seattle. The new drivers are expected to be on board by summer.

The company also plans to add 15 employees in customer service, dispatch and IT, double freight yard capacity in Oakland to 29 acres, and purchase 400 new chassis.

“We’ve been in business for more than 30 years and the pace of growth is like nothing we’ve ever seen,” said Scott Taylor, GSC Logistics founder and CEO. “We’re taking some pretty dramatic steps to keep ahead of the demand.”

GSC Logistics previously forecast that it would move 25% more containers on behalf of its clients in 2021 due to surging Asia-to-U.S. container traffic and now that the Port of Oakland has been elevated to first-call status. The company expects the “U.S. import frenzy” to last through the second quarter at a minimum.

Chart: (SONAR: CSTM.LAX). To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

GSC Logistics primarily moves cargo containers from ports in Seattle, Oakland and Tacoma, Washington. In addition to ocean and intermodal drayage, the 3PL provides refrigerated and dry van truckload services as well as freight brokerage.

The company has created pull-off programs with marine terminals and select importers to isolate freight for cargo owners as it is being discharged. Its drivers are able to swoop in and drive off with the container on an expedited basis. The containers are then stored at one of its yards until delivery requests are submitted.

“This allows GSC customers to shape just-in-time delivery programs,” said Dave Arsenault, president of GSC Logistics. “It provides increased flexibility and efficiency in cargo flow while providing lower cost alternatives that help mitigate the increased costs that have been created by these extreme supply chain disruptions.”

Chart: (SONAR: IOTI.USOAK). To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Tags
Todd Maiden Todd MaidenTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 2 2 minutes read
Todd Maiden

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc