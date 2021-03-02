GSCW chat recap: Ensuring data trustworthiness, social integrity in supply chain

This fireside chat recap is from Day 7 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 7 focuses on global maritime logistics.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: ‘On, off, near, sure: Shoring up the supply chain’

DETAILS: Supply chain digitization is accelerating, and customer demand is driving an increased desire for transparency and visibility. Successfully navigating these buzzwords while keeping spending under control often means that supply chain security is overlooked. Amy Broglin-Peterson, Rich Mason and Jonathan Kempe provide a playful and thought-provoking take on supply chain security.

SPEAKERS: Fireside chat moderator Kempe is the CEO and founder of Verifai; Mason is the executive adviser to Parsons Corp.; and Broglin-Peterson is a Michigan State University adjunct faculty member.

BIO: Kempe is a technical founder with over 20 years of experience as a systems administrator across a broad array of IT disciplines. ‍He drives the aspirations and goals of Verifai, an innovative supply-chain security company based in Sydney.

Mason is a 20-plus year veteran of technology titans such as AT&T, Lucent Technologies’ Bell Labs and Honeywell International. He possesses deep expertise in the fields of cyber, corporate and connected product security. His last corporate post was as Honeywell’s global vice president and chief security officer.

Broglin-Peterson has been a subject matter expert for the Big 4 consulting firms and worked with major companies within the manufacturing, automotive, electric vehicle, pharmaceutical, retail and tech industries. She teaches logistics and supply chain best practices at Michigan State.

KEY QUOTES FROM MASON

“[Data] trustworthiness gives us the ability to automate, to orchestrate, to pivot like we could’ve done with PPE, to pivot from maritime to air, from a supply chain of a just-in-time model to a stockpile of just-in-case model.”

“I think there’s an opportunity here to look at data trustworthiness not just as a compliance requirement, not just as a traditional tenet of security or of confidentiality or of integrity and availability, but as a real business enabler, as a real competitive advantage.”

KEY QUOTES FROM BROGLIN-PETERSON

“Many companies do not have an expansive breakdown on where their suppliers sit in the world. They really have very little knowledge beyond the Tier 1 and Tier 2 level about where materials are actually coming from, where it’s going to, where it’s stored — all of those types of things. So first and foremost, people need to understand — companies need to understand — their supply chains.”

“We need the big shippers of the world to focus on what’s happening, insisting that changes occur.”

Related articles:

GSCW chat recap: Using blockchain to tackle child labor, modern slavery

GSCW chat recap: Spatial data and future of intelligent supply chains

GSCW chat recap: Have globalization and world trade gone too far?

German blockchain-anchored data security company Ubirch joins BiTA