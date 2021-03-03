GSCW chat recap: Wild ride in airfreight isn’t calming down just yet

This fireside chat recap is from Day 8 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 8 focuses on global maritime logistics.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Changes in the air cargo market

DETAILS: When the pandemic led to previously unheard-of developments in the airfreight industry, like passenger airlines taking out seats to put cargo there instead, those in the airfreight sector needed to adapt. Brian Whitley, the president of Taimen Trucklines and Taimen Transport, steered his company through those times.

SPEAKER and INTERVIEWER: Whitley is the president of Taimen Transport and Taimen Trucklines. He is interviewed by FreightWaves’ Reporter Kaylee Nix.

BIO: Whitley began his career with Overnite Transportation, which became UPS Freight. He played key roles in corporate strategy during several acquisitions at UPS as a visionary to ensure long-term success. He also has been involved in multiple startup operations, including helping Load One grow.

KEY QUOTES FROM WHITLEY:

“I think the logjam is going to be if the airline passengers start to travel and we continue to have that backlog in the containers, it’s going to be a huge bottleneck to figure out what the solutions are going to be. We are already planning for that.”

“Last year with the craziness we all faced, there were a lot of customers out there who were looking to their carriers and their supply chain people, trying to figure out who they can trust and rely on them in uncertain times.”

“The first thing some people think of about airfreight is that it’s expensive. But domestically we’ve seen examples where we could give some solutions to our customers that were cheaper than on the ground side.”