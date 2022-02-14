GSCW chat: What FreightWaves-project44 ocean data partnership means for SONAR users

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How project44’s ocean data will give SONAR users a leg up

DETAILS: FreightWaves and project44 announced an agreement Monday to bring the supply chain visibility provider’s ocean shipping data to FreightWaves’ SONAR platform. Project44’s Adam Compain and FreightWaves’ John Paul Hampstead dig into what SONAR users can expect.

SPEAKERS: Compain, senior vice president, product marketing, project44; and Hampstead, FreightWaves strategic analyst.

BIO: Compain has overseen global product marketing as a senior vice president at project44 since 2021. He founded ClearMetal, where he served as CEO for six years until project44 acquired the company. He spent five years at Google working in new product incubation.

Key quotes from Compain