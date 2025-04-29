Gulf Coast ports post rising freight volumes in March

Container and breakbulk cargo flows in March rose in Houston and New Orleans, while demand for crude oil continued to fuel shipments through Corpus Christi, Texas.

Port Houston container volumes rebound in March

After sluggish freight flows in February, Port Houston handled 386,864 twenty-foot equivalent units in March, a 7% increase compared to March 2023.

It marked a rebound after fog disrupted February freight movements through the Houston Ship Channel, with the port handling 325,424 TEUs in February, a 13% year-over-year decline compared to February 2024.

“At the container terminals, March was our busiest month on record for loaded exports,” Mike Shaffner, the port’s director of operations, planning and technology, said during a commission meeting on Tuesday. “This is driven by strong export volume that increased by 14% compared to last March.”



