Gulf Coast ports record gains in cargo, crude oil shipments in February

Corpus Christi, Texas, and the Port of New Orleans saw increased cargo volumes in February, led by container exports of plastic resins and chemicals, along with shipments of crude oil.

Port of New Orleans reports 11% increase in container volumes

Boosted by shipments of coffee, chemicals and plastic resins, the Port of New Orleans saw an 11% year-over-year (y/y) rise in container volumes at 42,760 twenty-foot equivalent units during February.

“Plastic resins and miscellaneous chemicals were the port’s top containerized exports,” port spokeswoman Kimberly Curth told FreightWaves. “Coffee, furniture and wood products were the top containerized imports.”

Breakbulk cargo totaled 104,249 short tons in February, a 17% y/y decline from the same month in 2023.



