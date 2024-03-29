Gulf Coast ports record gains in cargo, crude oil shipments in February

Corpus Christi, Texas, and the Port of New Orleans saw increased cargo volumes in February, led by container exports of plastic resins and chemicals, along with shipments of crude oil.
Port of New Orleans reports 11% increase in container volumes
Boosted by shipments of coffee, chemicals and plastic resins, the Port of New Orleans saw an 11% year-over-year (y/y) rise in container volumes at 42,760 twenty-foot equivalent units during February.
“Plastic resins and miscellaneous chemicals were the port’s top containerized exports,” port spokeswoman Kimberly Curth told FreightWaves. “Coffee, furniture and wood products were the top containerized imports.”
Breakbulk cargo totaled 104,249 short tons in February, a 17% y/y decline from the same month in 2023.
While breakbulk was down year over year during the month, it was up 36% compared to January 2024.
“For breakbulk, steel, natural rubber and lumber continue to be the top imports,” Curth said. “Breakbulk volumes in February were mainly driven by steel imports from Asia, natural rubber from Southeast Asia, as well as project cargo.”
The port handled 9,176 Class I rail car switches in February, a 28% y/y decrease. The port handles switching operations for the six Class I railroads that operate in New Orleans: BNSF Railway, CN, CSX, CPKC, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.
“Fiscal year to date, overall container volumes are up 13% compared to fiscal year 2023, underscoring our overall expectations for a double-digit growth this fiscal year,” Curth said. “It is also important to highlight that we saw a significant vessel schedule reliability improvement in our two East Coast South America services.”
Curth also said movements of empty containers into the port were up 19% y/y in February, helping shippers that need containers to ship goods out of New Orleans.
Crude oil shipments continue to maintain Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi posted a 1% y/y increase in total shipments during February, handling 15.7 million tons of cargo compared to 15.6 million tons in 2023.
Shipments of crude oil totaled 9.83 million tons for the month. Exports of crude oil totaled 8.97 million, a 1% y/y increase compared to the same year-ago period. Imports totaled 855,282 tons, a 38% y/y increase compared to 2023.
Petroleum shipments decreased 6% y/y in February to 4.65 million tons. Exports of petroleum totaled 3.6 million tons during the month, a 12% y/y decrease.
Shipments of bulk grain increased 329% y/y to 408,765 tons, while dry bulk cargo decreased 39% y/y to 408,495 tons.
Breakbulk shipments increased 532% y/y to 20,994 tons in February, while chemical cargo volumes totaled 297,100 tons, a 5% y/y increase from 2023.
Liquid bulk shipments decreased 16% y/y to 69,960 tons.
The Port of Corpus Christi had 388 barge calls during the month, an 11% y/y decline. Ship calls duringFebruary totaled 187, a 1% y/y decline compared to 2023.
Port of Baltimore’s indefinite closure deals blow to city, state economy
Baltimore bridge collapse may cost billions, dramatically disrupt supply chains
State of Freight: Reasons to be bullish on second half of 2024