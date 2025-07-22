Gulf Coast ports record mixed freight movements in June

Port Houston saw a dip in container movements in June, while crude oil exports rose at the Port of Corpus Christi.

Port Houston sees 2% decline in container volume

Port Houston saw decreased container volumes in June, recording a 2% year-over-year decline to 331,864 twenty-foot equivalent units.

The port handled 169,665 TEUs in container exports during the month, a 3% year-over-year decrease. Imports in June fell 2% year-over-year to 162,199 TEUs.

Resin exports continue to drive demand at Port Houston’s container terminals, which hold a 60% market share for resin commodities, according to a news release.