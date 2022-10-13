GXO Logistics plans to add 22,000 employees to support holiday peak

GXO Logistics announced plans on Thursday to hire as many as 22,000 people to support the holiday peak season.

Positions will be added in GXO’s global warehouse operations and include salaried, hourly and contractor roles with flexible shift options. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

The new employees will be spread across several countries in the company’s network, including about half in the U.K. GXO (NYSE: GXO) expects to add about 4,000 workers in the U.S. Many of the positions will extend into 2023 as GXO expects a robust returns season.

“Our hiring plans reflect a record year of customer growth,” said Bill Fraine, GXO’s chief commercial officer. “A great peak starts with planning and requires real-time agility to adapt to market demand. As we’re gearing up for the peak season, we’re also planning for one of the busiest return seasons as shoppers look to exchange goods after the holidays. The days of peak volume ending in December are behind us as consumers continue to extend the season well into the new year.”

GXO has over 950 facilities globally, more than 210 million square feet and 130,000 employees after completing its $1.3 billion acquisition of Clipper Logistics earlier this month.

A report from multi-carrier software provider ShipStation released this week found that retailers are more optimistic about the holiday season than consumers. The report found that 58% of U.S. consumers expect to cut back on nonfood spending this holiday season. Conversely, around half of merchants surveyed expect online sales to increase this holiday season, the survey found.

Other surveys have shown a mixed bag of predictions. A Deloitte retail and consumer products practices survey projected retail sales to increase between 4% and 6% this year and a Radial report found that 58% of consumers expect to increase their use of online stores this year. However, a Gartner Marketing survey conducted in July indicated that just 10% plan to spend more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

In anticipation of an increase in volumes, UPS (NYSE: UPS) is adding 100,000 workers this season, filling both full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily personal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers and driver helpers across multiple shifts in hundreds of U.S. locations.

