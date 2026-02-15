Newsletters Contact Us

Hapag-Lloyd in talks to acquire Zim for $3.5 billion

Israel will retain “golden share” control of flag container carrier

Stuart Chirls
·
(Screencap from Zim Integrated Shipping Services video)

Hapag-Lloyd on Sunday said it is in advanced negotiations to acquire Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Israel’s national flag carrier.

The German company (HLAG.DE) in a release said it will partner with private equity investor FIMI Opportunity Funds of Israel on the purchase, which would assume financial obligations of Israel’s golden share in publicly-held Zim (NASDAQ: ZIM). That gives Jerusalem control of the carrier’s strategic assets for security purposes.

Zim employees had protested a sale to Hapag-Lloyd, which is one-third owned by the sovereign investment funds of Qatar and Saudi Arabia. 

Hapag-Lloyd is the world’s fifth-largest container line, with capacity of 2.38 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), or 7.1% of the global total, according to data from Alphaliner. The addition of 10th-ranked Zim’s 704,000 TEUs would still leave Hapag-Lloyd outside the top four carriers, but widen its lead over the trio of lines comprising Ocean Network Express at number six. A sale would also strengthen Gemini, Hapag-Lloyd’s global east-west network with Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) of Denmark. 

No binding agreements have been signed following a six-month tender offer. Regulators and Zim shareholders would have to approve the deal, which is not likely to be concluded until 2027.

A sale would delist Zim shares, which went public in 2021 at a valuation of $1.5 billion. Its shares currently value the company at $2.7 billion.

Calcalist of Israel first reported the value of the acquisition.

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.