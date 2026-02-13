White House eyes fees on foreign vessels to fund shipbuilding

Almost a year after President Donald Trump called for a revitalization of American maritime fortunes, the White House on Friday released a detailed plan that focuses on expanding capacity at U.S. shipyards.

A key element of the plan authored by the Office of Management and Budget, which assumed oversight of the initiative after a White House maritime office was dissolved, is a tonnage fee on cargo arriving at U.S. ports aboard foreign-built ships. Similar to the short-lived tax on Chinese vessels that earlier this year sent shockwaves through international shipping, the plan estimates a fee of 1 cent per kilogram would generate revenue of $66 billion over 10 years, while a 25-cent fee would generate close to $1.5 trillion, to fund the proposed Maritime Security Trust, a source of dedicated funding for maritime infrastructure similar to the Highway Trust Fund.

The plan does not explain how the revenue estimates were calculated.

The release of “America’s Maritime Action Plan” also comes just days after a report by the New York Times highlighted the lack of progress since Trump prioritized maritime development in April at a high-profile media event in the Oval Office.