Historic order for U.S.-built LNG carrier could test new rules 

Headlines heralded the announcement this week of an order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel to be built at a Philadelphia shipyard, the first of its kind in the U.S. in almost 50 years.

Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Philly Shipyard, companies under a related corporate structure, will construct the ship under a joint-build model, following a contract placed by another group firm, Hanwha Shipping, with an option for one additional vessel.

It’s a complicated situation that aims to comply with tougher U.S. restrictions, part of the Trump administration’s revitalization of the domestic maritime sector.

“This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for U.S. LNG carriers crewed by U.S. mariners that comply with rigorous U.S. Coast Guard standards,” Hanwha Ocean said in a release. “These ships represent a resurgence in U.S. shipbuilding capabilities, buoyed by recent U.S. trade policies that require a growing percentage of LNG exports to be transported on U.S. vessels.”