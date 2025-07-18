Port of Oakland containers off 10% as ‘recalibration’ hits ocean supply chain

The Port of Oakland experienced a notable downturn in container traffic in June on shifting global trade dynamics and reduced demand.

Total volume dropped 10.1% compared to May’s figures, to 168,460 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs). Year-on-year comparisons showed a 12.8% decline, from 193,158 TEUs in June 2024.

“This is not a seasonal dip, but a market recalibration,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes, in a release. “Importers and exporters are adjusting their supply chain timing and routing decisions in response to evolving conditions.”

Cumulative container volume for the year remains resilient, up 0.6% y/y, to 1.14 million TEUs. This marginal rise, however, masks underlying shifts within specific categories. Loaded imports, accounting for 70,334 TEUs, saw a significant decrease of 11.3% compared to May and 16.3% from the prior-year period. Importers appear to be grappling with fluctuating trade policies and a downturn in consumer demand.